England star Chloe Kelly must leave Man City - but January exit feels unlikely for Lionesses Euros hero

Sarina Wiegman is concerned by the 26-year-old's lack of game time ahead of Euro 2025, but she still might not get a well-needed winter transfer

It’s rare nowadays that the January transfer window throws up any truly blockbuster deals, with the drama often lacking as clubs wait until the summer to properly make statement signings. There are usually a few big names linked with winter moves, however, and in the women’s game, one of the main ones this month will be Chloe Kelly.

Despite being an integral member of the Manchester City team ever since she joined back in 2020, Kelly’s game time has plummeted this season. Having ranked among the top five outfield players for minutes in three of her previous four campaigns, excluding the 2021-22 season in which she was recovering from an ACL injury, the England winger is right near the bottom of that list this term, with only academy products and players who have been sidelined getting fewer opportunities.

With the 2025 European Championships looming, Kelly desperately needs to be playing in order to secure her spot in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad. But while all this sounds like the recipe for a January transfer, it still feels somewhat unlikely that an out route will materialise.