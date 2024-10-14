Steph Houghton England Women 2019Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Ex-England captain Steph Houghton set for final Lionesses recognition after Man City stalwart's retirement decision

Ex-Lionesses captain Steph Houghton will be honoured at Wembley ahead of England's clash with Germany on October 25, following her recent retirement.

  • Houghton retired at end of 2023-24 season
  • Had incredible club career and for the Lionesses
  • Achievements to be recognised at next England game
