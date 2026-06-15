England captain Harry Kane labelled a 'master of the game' by Croatia rival ahead of World Cup clash

Kane enters the tournament on the back of a sensational individual campaign with Bayern Munich, where he plundered 61 goals in just 51 appearances. That ruthless efficiency has not gone unnoticed by his upcoming opponents, who are well aware of the threat the 32-year-old poses as Thomas Tuchel leads the Three Lions into their Group L opener in Dallas.

Croatia defender Caleta-Car admits he was left stunned by the striker's all-round ability during previous encounters, despite the forward failing to get on the scoresheet in those specific games. "Kane impressed me in our match against England at the European Championship, even though he didn’t score," Caleta-Car said. "His movement and positioning - you can clearly see he’s a master of the game and knows exactly what he’s doing."



