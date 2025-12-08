Endrick's father goes biblical in support of struggling Real Madrid star following red card controversy and January transfer links

The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu was already toxic as Celta Vigo raced into a 2-0 lead, but the frustration on the Real Madrid bench spilled over in spectacular fashion. Endrick, who had been left out of the starting XI yet again by Xabi Alonso, did not even need to step onto the pitch to make headlines. In the dying moments of the match, the Brazilian teenager was shown a straight red card by the referee for dissent, reportedly launching a verbal tirade at the fourth official as tempers flared.

It was the third dismissal of the night for Los Blancos, following red cards for Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras, but the striker's expulsion is symbolic of a deeper malaise. Having played fewer than 20 minutes of La Liga football under Alonso, the 19-year-old’s discipline snapped. The suspension will likely rule him out of the upcoming clashes, further alienating a player who was supposed to be the future of the club but currently finds himself as a spectator to their implosion.