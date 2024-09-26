endrick(C)Getty Images
Richard Mills

Endrick has learned his lesson! Real Madrid teenager accepts he should have been sent off for kneeing opponent in groin as Brazilian vows to apologise to team-mates

Real Madrid ace Endrick reportedly accepts he should have been sent off for fouling an Alaves player and has vowed to apologise to his team-mates.

  • Endrick escapes red card against Alaves
  • Booked for kneeing opponent in the groin
  • Teen to apologise to Madrid team-mates
