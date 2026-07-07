AFP
‘Make sure it doesn’t happen again’ - How Endrick reacted to costly miss for Brazil as Real Madrid wonderkid vows to bounce back stronger at 2030 World Cup
Painful exit for Brazil
According to Brazilian outlet ge, Endrick left the stadium deeply frustrated by Brazil's overall campaign and his missed opportunity in the second half when the match was still goalless. Brazil were ultimately eliminated from the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 16.
The attacker acknowledged that he could have changed the outcome of the match and intends to use the incident as a learning experience. Reacting to the costly miss, Endrick said: "A lot. Afterwards, I even kept talking to God, I thanked him for the opportunity, but it was a moment where I could have done better. I couldn't do it, but I thank God for that opportunity. Work to make sure it doesn't happen again."
- Getty Images
Looking ahead to 2030
Assessing his very first World Cup experience, Endrick admitted that the competition ultimately fell short of his expectations, but he deeply valued the long journey required to wear the famous national team shirt. Despite the heavy disappointment of a premature exit, Endrick remains fiercely determined to secure his place in the squad for the next edition.
Endrick added: "A World Cup that, of course, did not go the way I expected, but I thank God for the opportunity. It was a very difficult period to manage to get here. It was an experience. I will work hard over the next four years to be here again."
Focus on the collective
When asked whether he expects to be the primary talisman and main reference point for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup cycle, Endrick quickly avoided taking on that massive individual pressure. Instead, he highlighted the vital importance of collective effort and teamwork as they aim to rebuild their shattered confidence. Emphasising that success relies on the entire squad, Endrick explained: "I will work hard. Hopefully I will not be the man, hopefully it will be everyone who is here, so we can do group work. It is the best for Brazil, with everyone doing a good job, so we don't go through this again."
- AFP
What next for Brazil?
After recording their worst World Cup campaign in 36 years, Carlo Ancelotti and his squad will now travel back home to regroup. Brazil have a break before returning to action during the September international window. They have scheduled two friendlies against Australia, with the first match taking place on September 25 in Townsville, followed by a second fixture four days later in Brisbane.
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