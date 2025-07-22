Endrick's personal trainer to crash Japan honeymoon with new wife Gabriely Miranda as Real Madrid set firm recovery timeframe for Brazilian striker after injury setback Endrick Real Madrid LaLiga

Endrick celebrated his marriage to partner Gabriely Miranda in a private celebration almost 10 months after their formal wedding. The couple have headed to Japan for their honeymoon, but they will be joined by Endrick's personal trainer as Real Madrid have set a firm timeframe for the Brazilian to recover from his hamstring injury.