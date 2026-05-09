Endrick leaps to the defence of Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid star faces backlash after Champions League exit

Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a storm in Madrid following a series of events that have soured his relationship with the Los Blancos faithful. The frustration peaked after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League, effectively ending their hopes for major silverware this season. While the squad dealt with the fallout, a sidelined Mbappe sparked fury by holidaying on a yacht, an act many supporters deemed insensitive given the club's on-pitch struggles.

The situation has escalated into a genuine public relations crisis for the former Paris Saint-Germain man. Beyond his off-field activities, fans have been critical of tactical imbalances under Alvaro Arbeloa, with many suggesting that the presence of Mbappe has disrupted the team's defensive stability and attacking chemistry with Vinicius Junior.



