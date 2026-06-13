Endrick talks up trait he shares with Cristiano Ronaldo - as Brazilian wonderkid looks to prove his worth to new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho during 2026 World Cup

Endrick has never hidden his admiration for Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but as he prepares for the biggest tournament of his life, the similarities in their mentalities are becoming increasingly apparent. The 19-year-old, who spent a successful loan spell at Lyon to regain match sharpness due to a lack of opportunities in Madrid, believes his dedication to the craft is what will eventually set him apart in the Spanish capital.

"It’s going to be tough, it always is. That’s the law of football. It’s going to be tough, it always is. That’s the law of football. Wanting to work hard, from an early age, is something I have in common with Cristiano Ronaldo, but I don’t admire him just for his work ethic," Endrick told GQ Brazil. "He has tremendous talent and an inspiring story of overcoming adversity when he was young. If you’re in the middle of a season, you can’t do things that will set you back. It’s going to be tough; it always is. That’s the law of football."