Endrick proclaims 'Christmas has come early' as Real Madrid outcast seals loan to Lyon for rest of 2025-26 season

There was great excitement when Real Madrid confirmed they had signed Endrick, as he was widely regarded as one of Brazil's most exciting talents. Endrick arrived at Madrid last season and went on make 22 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side in his first campaign with the club. However, he has found the 2025-25 season far more challenging and has failed to convince Alonso of his qualities. Endrick has sought a move away in a bid to secure more minutes and also to boost his chances of making Brazil's World Cup 2026 squad. Ancelotti has admitted that Endrick needs to be playing regular to feature. He told Placar in November: "Yes, I spoke with him [Endrick] at the beginning of this season. He was injured, but now he's fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what's best. Talk to the club, to see what's best for him. Endrick is very young, this won't be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup. I believe it's important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities."