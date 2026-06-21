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Endrick explains relationship with Carlo Ancelotti as hilarious memes sweep social media - with Real Madrid wonderkid stuck on the bench with Brazil at 2026 World Cup
Viral memes target Ancelotti over selection
Social media platform X has been flooded with a viral meme storm suggesting a rift between the two after Endrick was left as an unused substitute during Brazil's frustrating 1-1 draw with Morocco. Fans have jokingly questioned whether the manager "hates" the young forward, pointing to his history of managing the player's minutes carefully during their time together at Real Madrid.
The 19-year-old finally saw the field in Philadelphia, replacing Matheus Cunha in the 63rd minute during a 3-0 victory over Haiti. Although he had a goal disallowed for offside, the crowd gave him a rousing ovation upon his entry, highlighting the public pressure on Ancelotti to unleash the sensation who spent part of last season on loan at Lyon.
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Endrick defends the manager's vision
Speaking after the Haiti match, Endrick was quick to shut down any talk of a conflict. "I spent a year with him at Real Madrid, thank God I was able to play a lot of games. Regardless of whether it was five, ten, or 15 minutes, I was able to be with him at Real Madrid. He knows what I do when I come on, I give my all for the team and he knows that very well, it's no different here with the national team," the striker said.
He continued by emphasising that the team's needs come before personal glory. "He's a great coach, he's got a good head on his shoulders. I thank God that he's here, because he's a great coach. He's not going to do what's best for Endrick, he's not going to do what's best for the fans, he's going to do what's best for the team. He knows very well how I can help the team. I'm very grateful for the support from all the fans. Seeing what the fans do for me in the stadium is wonderful, I'm very grateful. I hope to contribute on the field," he added.
Ancelotti calls for patience with talent
Despite the outside noise, the Brazil boss has remained steadfast in his management of the youngster's development. Ahead of the Haiti clash, Ancelotti noted that Endrick will get his opportunity when the timing is exactly right, saying: "I’ll bring Endrick on at the right moment. We’ll have to wait a little while. He’ll be important in this World Cup. For me, personally, Endrick is an extraordinary talent. Brazil will make the most of his qualities in this World Cup and in the next one too. He is patient, he’s in no rush, and he’s very mature for his age. That’s a very important aspect. His family, too, who are close to him, are very patient. That’s important for a young man."
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Focus shifts to the knockout rounds
Endrick’s commitment to the cause was evident when he discussed his work ethic under Ancelotti's guidance. "I'm grateful to have him in my life. He knows I'll give my all every day, really eat my grass, work very hard. That's what I do. I think, for a player, the most important thing is work. He knows I work hard, that every game is always my last, that I'll go in with a lot of desire and joy, to do my best," the teenager concluded.
With Brazil picking up their first win of the tournament, the focus now turns to securing a top spot in Group C. While stars like Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha have cemented their places for now, the shadow of Endrick continues to loom large. Whether the meme-worthy benchings continue or the Real Madrid starlet becomes a permanent fixture in the XI, the relationship between player and manager appears as solid as ever behind the scenes.