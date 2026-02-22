Emotional Dele Alli teases imminent return to football as Tottenham cult hero receives warm reception from fans during north London derby homecoming

Dele has struggled to find a permanent home since his exit from Como, where he made one appearance, and was sent off. In 2023, he bravely revealed to Gary Neville that he had suffered abuse as a child.

"I haven't really spoken about that much, to be honest. I mean, I think there were a few incidents that could give you kind of a brief understanding," he told Neville on his Youtube channel The Overlap

"So, at six, I was molested by my mum's friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic, and that happened at six. I was sent to Africa to learn discipline, and then I was sent back."

Dele revealed that throughout his career he had been dealing with the trauma of his upbringing. He said he began dealing drugs when he was eight years old and was exploited by gangs as police would never suspect and search a child.

"At seven, I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs," he said. "An older person told me that they wouldn't stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I'd have the drugs, that was eight. Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man."

"I was adopted by an amazing family, I couldn't have asked for better people to do what they'd done for me. If God created people, it was them," he said.

"They were amazing, and they've helped me a lot, and that was another thing, you know – when I started living with them, it was hard for me to really open up to them, because I felt within myself, it was easy to get rid of me again.

"I tried to be the best kid I could be for them. I stayed with them from 12, and then started playing first-team, professionally, at 16. It all sort of took off from there."