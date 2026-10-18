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Emiliano Martinez sends message from hospital bed as Chelsea goalkeeper undergoes surgery after sickening head clash
Head collision forces Martinez off at Everton
Martinez suffered a distressing head injury during the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory against Everton. The 34-year-old collided violently with Toffees centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, requiring immediate medical attention. While the Everton defender continued to play, the Blues' shot-stopper was stretchered off the pitch.
He was replaced by 21-year-old Mike Penders, who made his Premier League debut as Xabi Alonso’s side secured the win courtesy of a Pedro Neto brace. Initial reports from Argentine journalist Gaston Edul indicated that Martinez required jaw surgery, though scans fortunately cleared him of significant head, neck, and back damage.
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Martinez relieved after successful operation
Despite the frightening nature of the incident, Martinez was quick to reassure supporters. Taking to social media, the former Aston Villa man posted a selfie from his hospital bed, displaying a peace sign to confirm the procedure had gone to plan.
"Thanks to everyone for the messages, the operation went well," Martinez said. "The most important thing is that we won and with a bow at 0. We'll be back in a few weeks."
The shut-out against Everton marked Martinez's first clean sheet in six appearances since his summer transfer to Stamford Bridge. Significantly, it was also Chelsea's first clean sheet in 22 Premier League games. Prior to the weekend, the Argentine had conceded 11 goals in his opening five games for the capital club.
Alonso backs Penders to step up
With Martinez sidelined, Chelsea will rely heavily on Penders during a crucial run of fixtures. The £17m signing from Genk is now poised to start in huge upcoming clashes. Following the Everton victory, Blues boss Alonso praised the youngster's temperament and readiness to perform at the highest level.
"Mike has personality," Alonso said. "He's brave and we have full trust with him. He did well when he came on. He played in the cup games and whenever he's needed."
The Spanish tactician also emphasised the importance of squad depth during this busy period. "Like the other players, whenever they are needed they can perform," he added. "It's all about the squad - that all the players feel important and can have their moment whenever they are needed, and that's very positive."
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Huge tests await youthful understudy
Penders is set to guard the net for at least Chelsea's next three matches, which present a daunting domestic challenge. The Blues face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the Premier League, either side of a demanding Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool.
Martinez, meanwhile, is expected to sit out the rest of October and early November, including an away trip to Sunderland. His availability for Argentina's international friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica remains doubtful. The veteran goalkeeper will likely target a post-international break return when Chelsea host Leeds United on November 21, or face Nottingham Forest on November 27.
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