Emil Forsberg salary: How much does New York Red Bulls star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Emil Forsberg's salary at New York Red Bulls

Swedish attacker Emil Forsberg joined MLS side New York Red Bulls in 2023, embarking on a new journey in the USA after spending eight seasons with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

For the Swede, it has been a move from one Red Bull club to another.

Forsberg is rewarded handsomely for his contributions at New York Red Bulls and is one of the top earners in the squad, but exactly how much does he earn playing in MLS?

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out!

*Salaries are gross