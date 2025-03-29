Emi Martinez is not the world's best goalkeeper - but Argentina & Aston Villa No.1 will go down as football's ultimate wind-up merchant

The former Arsenal shot-stopper relishes the heat of battle and will take any opportunity he can to taunt his opponents

Emi Martinez is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in modern football. The Argentina No.1 played a key role in his country's 2022 World Cup triumph, and the two Copa America successes on either side of it, recording an impressive 12 clean sheets across those three tournaments.

He also managed to lift the FA Cup before leaving Arsenal for Aston Villa in 2020, and he's the only man to have ever won the esteemed Yashin Trophy on two occasions. "Do I feel like the best goalkeeper in the world? Well, a bit, yes, let me enjoy it," Martinez told DSports after scooping the award for the second successive year at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

He has certainly enjoyed holding that title, but does he really deserve it? The answer is no, especially not ahead of truly world-class operators like Thibaut Courtois, Alisson Becker, Jan Oblak and Gianluigi Donnarumma. Martinez is a good goalkeeper who has done remarkably well to achieve so much after waiting eight years for his chance to shine at Arsenal, but he's not a great one.

When Martinez eventually hangs up his gloves, he will be remembered more for his antagonising abilities than those with his hands or feet. He's football's ultimate wind-up merchant, a keeper who seems to derive more satisfaction from getting a rise out of opponents than he does from winning, which - for better or worse - continues to make him stand out among his peers.