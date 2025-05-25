Emi Martinez, what are you doing?! Aston Villa goalkeeper shown red card in potential final appearance for Unai Emery's side after CRAZY challenge on Man Utd's Rasmus Hojlund
Emiliano Martinez was sent off in Aston Villa's clash with Manchester United on the final day of the season after a wild challenge outside of his box.
- Martinez cleaned out Rasmus Hojlund
- Shown a straight red card
- Could be his final Villa appearance