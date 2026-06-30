'Embarrassing' Roberto Martinez slammed for 'pandering' to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal's World Cup knockout clash with Croatia

Former Premier League striker Sutton has launched a scathing attack on Martinez regarding his handling of Ronaldo at the ongoing World Cup. Speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton did not hold back in his assessment of the dynamic between the manager and his captain.

Despite having a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, Martinez has chosen to keep Ronaldo on the pitch for every single minute of the tournament so far. This decision has sparked significant debate, especially as the team prepares to face Croatia in a crucial last-32 tie on Sunday. Sutton feels that this unwavering loyalty is actually detrimental to the overall performance of the squad.