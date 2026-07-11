‘I was unknown’ - How 37-year-old Miami FC goalkeeper Eloy Room went from free agent to Curacao’s record-tying World Cup hero

The first moment Eloy Room knew that something special had happened was when a kid approached him on the street. It was a boy, carrying a full book of Panini World Cup stickers. He implored Room, Curacao's starting goalkeeper, to sign his card.

Room, of course, obliged.

Room used to be able to walk around the streets of Miami relatively unnoticed. He strolled the streets of South Beach, Brickell, and Calle Ocho with relative freedom. A couple of months ago, very few people could point to his native country on a map - never mind stop the man who had played for the team since 2015.

Yet now things are so, so different for the Miami FC goalkeeper. After tying the record for saves in a single game in an enthralling scoreless draw with Ecuador at the 2026 World Cup - and serving as the central star of a team that captured the hearts of so many - Room is now something of a local hero. Except, instead of playing in front of 60,000 fans in the biggest stadiums in America, he now practices his craft in front of 1,000 at the stadium used by Florida International University. Room has gone from the relative anonymity of second division soccer to the World Cup and back. Now, though, his profile has risen. The 37-year-old is now quite certainly the biggest star in USL.

"I wanted to put Curacao on the map. That was my main mission, for us as a team, as a nation, so that was the main task," Room told GOAL, before pausing. "Obviously I also played a good World Cup, so that also helps."