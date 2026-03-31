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Elite actress Ester Exposito breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe relationship after being spotted watching Real Madrid superstar at Santiago Bernabeu
Exposito attended Madrid derby at Santiago Bernabeu
Exposito was not alone when watching Real in La Liga action on March 22, as she was joined by Elite co-star Sergio Momo and a close friend. Her appearance at the Bernabeu did, however, fuel rumours of a partnership being struck up with France international Mbappe.
It has been reported that Mbappe has been an admirer of Exposito for several years. He is said to have reached out to the actress on social media after taking advantage of club colleague Vinicius Junior’s friendship with the Madrid native.
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Mbappe and Exposito enjoyed romantic break in Paris
Celebrity gossip in Spain has suggested that the pair enjoyed a first date in February 2026, just after Valentine’s Day. In March, they were seen arriving in Paris together on a private jet. They are said to have shacked up in a luxury hotel when visiting the French capital.
Neither Mbappe nor Exposito has spoken of their rumoured romance in public, with both eager to keep their respective private lives under wraps. Their supposed strategy of “not confirming but being seen together” is considered to be “classic” behaviour in the entertainment industry.
Exposito quizzed on relationship with Mbappe
Exposito has, however, responded to questions regarding her reported relationship with Mbappe. She was among those in attendance as pop star Rosalia kicked off her Spanish tour at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on March 30.
Exposito was surrounded by reporters when leaving that venue. She said the performance in question from Rosalia had been “brilliant” and “amazing”. As she was clearly in a good mood, members of the media tried to get a scoop on Mbappe.
After being asked if she likes football, having watched Real beat Atletico 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Exposito said in a video captured by Hola magazine “To be honest, not really.”
Quizzed on the match itself, Exposito laughed and said it had gone well. A reporter then stated that she looks to be a good match for Mbappe and they could be happy together.
Those comments drew a laugh for Exposition before she playfully responded with: “I’m not going to say anything.” She signed off by saying that she was “super” when asked if she was happy with her life at present - both professionally and personally.
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Mbappe chasing down trophies and France goal record
Mbappe has rarely spoken about his private life, preferring instead to talk up his close bond with family members such as his parents, brother Ethan and his nephews.
He has previously been linked to model Stella Maxwell and Monaco royal Camille Gottlieb, the daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco - although neither relationship was ever confirmed.
Mbappe has been on international duty with France during the latest break in domestic action - taking his tally of goals for Les Blues to 56, as he sits just one effort adrift of Olivier Giroud on their all-time list.
With 38 goals to his name through 35 appearances for Real Madrid this season, the 27-year-old will be back in La Liga action on Saturday against Mallorca before then facing Harry Kane and Bayern Munich in the first leg of an eagerly anticipated Champions League quarter-final.