The negotiations will not be straightforward because El Shaarawy’s current net salary of €2.5 million places him well above Genoa’s wage bill threshold. The idea, backed by Daniele De Rossi who would gladly welcome back his former teammate and later player he coached, is to offer a two-year deal with an option for a further season, but at half the salary he currently earns in the capital. It will be up to the player to decide whether a sentimental return to Liguria is more important than his latest major contract. Negotiations are underway and Genoa is already dreaming big.