Eight Young Boys fans arrested after crowd trouble in Europa League clash with Aston Villa

Young Boys manager Gerardo Seaone apologised for the fans behaviour, however, he did also suggest Malen contributed to the ugly scenes by choosing to celebrate in front of the febrile atmosphere in the away end.

"It's normal when you score a goal that you want to be with your team-mates. Maybe it was a small provocation, I don't know," he said.

"Our fans could have taken this as a provocation. "This is part of football but our fans should not react so angrily.

"The referee asked our captain to go calm our supporters. Some fans came down to talk to the players and the police reacted like they were jumping on the pitch, but that was not their intention.

"It's a pity for everybody throwing the objects. The result is not nice for anybody.

"We apologise, we don't feel good and not the way our supporters are normally, or how we want to act when we are guests somewhere and no one wins at the end, everybody loses in this situation.

"Football is with emotions. There is a rule to not provoke, nobody does it on purpose, it was more the joy of scoring."

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery briefly spoke on the events in the first hal, saying they were "not necessary".

He added: "We need respect for both sides. It is not necessary to get a moment like we had today. Respect for both sides. I think [Malen is] OK."