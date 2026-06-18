AFP
Edinson Cavani agrees to Boca Juniors contract termination - but ex-Man Utd striker has no plans to retire at 39
Chronic back issues force amicable parting of ways
According to Ole, a gruelling battle with persistent back injuries became the defining factor in both parties agreeing to part ways without compensation. The veteran forward's availability has been heavily restricted over the past several months, severely limiting his impact on the pitch for the blue-and-gold jersey.
Cavani has only been able to feature in two matches all season, failing to find the back of the net due to severe lumbago and a herniated disc issue. Earlier in the campaign, the 39-year-old even underwent a microsurgery on his back in an attempt to correct the problem, but the physical demands of Argentine football ultimately proved too great.
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Cavani looks beyond Buenos Aires
Despite the premature termination of his contract, Cavani has absolutely no intention of hanging up his boots just yet. Representatives close to the player have confirmed that the decision is purely down to finding an environment better suited to his current physical condition rather than signalling the end of his footballing journey.
"He feels good and he is looking forward to it. With this cancellation it is not that he is retiring," a representative stated. While Cavani plots his next move on the pitch, the forward will also balance his remaining playing days with overseeing his premium wine brand, Cavani Wines, which he successfully launched back in 2024.
Trophies missing In Argentina
Cavani will leave South America's most storied side without adding any silverware to his extensive trophy cabinet. This marks the second time in his career that he has taken matters into his own hands regarding his contract, having previously paid £1.3 million to terminate his deal with Spanish side Valencia.
Before his stint in Argentina, the Uruguayan enjoyed a glittering career across Europe's top leagues, starting with Palermo in 2007 before scoring heavily for Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain. He claimed six Ligue 1 titles in France before moving to Old Trafford in 2020, where he registered 19 goals in 59 appearances for Man Utd.
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El Matador remains dangerous
On the international stage, Cavani's legacy remains firmly secure as one of the most clinical goalscorers in South American football history. Nicknamed "El Matador", he accumulated a staggering 58 goals in 136 appearances for Uruguay, sitting comfortably as the nation's second-highest scorer of all time.
His international accolades include lifting the 2011 Copa América trophy alongside a golden generation of talent, alongside a memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2010. Although he officially hung up his international boots in 2022, Cavani's predatory instincts inside the box ensure that several clubs will remain on high alert as a free agent.