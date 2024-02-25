Ederson makes Man City history! Goalkeeper breaks clean sheet record in narrow win against Bournemouth

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeEderson makes Man City history! Goalkeeper breaks clean sheet record in narrow win against BournemouthEderson MoraesManchester CityAFC Bournemouth vs Manchester CityAFC BournemouthPremier LeagueManchester City goalkeeper Ederson scripted club history after keeping a clean sheet against Bournemouth.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEderson scripted Manchester City historyKept his 110th Premier League clean sheet against BournemouthMan City beat Bournemouth 1-0