AFP
Huge injury blow for Real Madrid star as report claims he won't make World Cup
Devastating news for Brazil and Los Blancos
According to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz, the situation surrounding Militao is far more serious than initially feared. After suffering a new setback in his left leg during the recent 2-1 victory over Alaves, further medical assessments have confirmed a worst-case scenario for the 28-year-old.
The report reveals that the injury - a reopening of a previous scar - will require surgical intervention to properly rectify the issue. This effectively rules Militao out of international competition this summer, denying him the chance to represent Brazil on the world's biggest stage in a year where he was expected to be a cornerstone of their defence.
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Diaz confirms World Cup absence
The COPE journalist broke the news on his social media. While the club's initial public medical report remained cautious, Diaz confirmed that the clinical reality is far bleaker for the player.
"Eder Militao will undergo surgery for his new hamstring injury in his left leg," Diaz reported. "The Brazilian suffered a recurrence of the scar tissue from his initial injury sustained in December against Celta Vigo. Unfortunately, he will miss the World Cup."
A season defined by physical setbacks
This development marks a painful turn in what has already been a frustrating and injury-hit campaign for Militao. The defender had only recently returned to competitive action after a four-month layoff, including a start in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich. Real Madrid’s medical staff had been carefully managing his minutes to avoid exactly this type of recurrence. However, just when it appeared he had finally turned a corner, his fifth match back resulted in a definitive and heartbreaking breakdown. The club now expects him to focus on being ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.
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Surgery and long road to 2026-27
Militao is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process. While his teammates prepare for the World Cup opening matches in June, the defender will be sidelined, likely not returning to the pitch until the start of Real Madrid's next pre-season. For Brazil, Carlo Ancelotti will have to rethink his defensive structure for this summer's competition.