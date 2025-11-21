Eberechi Eze admits he 'deserved to get released' as a youngster after suffering Arsenal heartbreak as £60m star opens up on being 'delusional' and early setbacks

Eze reflected on his youth career with Akinfenwa on the latest episode of GOAL’s Beast Mode On podcast.

Originally joining the Gunners as an eight-year-old, Eze was on the books with the north London club for the next five years. Following his release, he spent three seasons with Fulham, and a brief spell at Reading, before eventually signing a two-year apprenticeship with Millwall.

When the young playmaker failed to make the grade at The Den, he got another chance with Championship side Queens Park Rangers, impressing technical director Chris Ramsey and winning a contract. After a loan spell alongside Akinfenwa at Wycombe Wanderers, Eze would go on to make 104 league appearances for the Hoops, eventually joining Crystal Palace in 2020 in a deal worth a reported £17 million.

Five successful years at Selhurst Park, including scoring the winning goal in last year's FA Cup final, brought on a £60m switch back to his boyhood club earlier this year.

That transfer inevitably brought Eze's circuitous route back to the club into the spotlight. Despite many people telling him he never should have left the club in the first place, the playmaker was clear that he probably did deserve to be released, and that he did not feel an urgency over his career until he failed to make the grade at Millwall.