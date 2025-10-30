'We need to look at ourselves' - Dusan Vlahovic blames Juventus teammates as Luciano Spalletti becomes third coach in 18 months after Igor Tudor sacking

Tudor guided Juventus to three wins in their first three games of the season, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia that saw them top the Serie A table. While he succeeded in restoring defensive stability, something that was missing during Motta’s final days at the club, Tudor’s pragmatic approach saw Juventus grinding out narrow wins in the early weeks.

However, the team’s fortunes began to dip following a chaotic 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Their struggles continued with a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Hellas Verona, followed by a 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Champions League. Stalemates against Atalanta and AC Milan further extended their winless streak, as Juventus slipped out of the Serie A top four.

After the October international break, Juventus’ situation worsened with a 2–0 defeat to Como, followed by a 1–0 loss to Real Madrid. Support for Tudor poured in from several corners, with club legend Alessandro Del Piero cautioning that the team’s problems ran far deeper than the coach, while former Italy striker Antonio Cassano also came to his defense, insisting that the Croatian was not to blame for Juventus’ struggles.

Despite the backing, last week's 1-0 defeat to Lazio proved decisive. The result extended their winless run to eight matches and marked the fourth consecutive game in which they failed to score, ultimately sealing Tudor’s fate.

Vlahovic, who enjoyed a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign under Tudor, said it was time for the players to let their actions speak louder than their words.

“We need to talk less and do more. We need to get back to performing better and winning. I'm focused on that,” the Serbian striker said.

“I'd like to take this opportunity to thank Mister Tudor for what he's done, for what he represents for Juventus, and I wish him the best of luck.”