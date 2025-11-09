'Dream big' - Antony aims to inspire youngsters to chase their dreams as Man Utd flop says Real Betis revival makes him 'living proof' anything is possible

When Antony joined United from Ajax in August 2022 for a staggering £82 million ($110.7m) transfer fee, expectations were sky-high in Manchester. But the dream quickly soured. Over two seasons, he managed just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances, struggling to justify his massive price tag amid criticism and scrutiny. What followed was a period of complete disconnection, both professionally and personally.

He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Real Betis. After an impressive temporary spell in Spain, the Brazil international returned to Old Trafford in the summer but he was informed that he no longer features in Ruben Amorim's plan. Antony was even put into Amorim's 'bomb squad', alongside other outcasts like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

The nightmare finally ended on the deadline day as Betis signed the player permanently. This season, the 25-year-old has featured in 10 games across all competitions, where he has scored six goals and provided two assists and established himself as one of the best players at the club.