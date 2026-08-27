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Dominik Livakovic joins Barcelona after the Croatian goalkeeper signs four-year deal
Barcelona confirm Livakovic arrival
The 31-year-old shot-stopper has committed his future to the Catalan giants by signing a four-year contract that will keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou until the summer of 2030. Reports suggest that the Blaugrana have agreed to pay an initial fee of €2 million to secure Livakovic's services. The deal also includes performance-related add-ons that could see the total cost of the transfer rise by another €2 million, bringing the potential total investment to €4 million
The club released a formal statement confirming the deal: "Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Fenerbahce SK for the transfer of Dominik Livakovic. The Croatian keeper signs for four seasons up to 30 June 2030."
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Rapid acceleration of transfer talks
Negotiations for the Croatian international picked up significant pace over the past week, deviating from the club's original roadmap. Initially, the recruitment team led by sporting director Deco had planned to sign Livakovic and immediately loan him out for the 2026-27 season. The intention was to integrate him into the first-team dynamic only after Wojciech Szczesny’s contract expired next year. However, the club’s hierarchy decided to fast-track the process following his impressive performances on the world stage earlier this summer.
The veteran keeper, who was a standout performer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrived in Catalonia earlier this week to finalise the details of his move. He underwent his medical examinations without any complications before meeting with the club's board to put pen to paper. The swift nature of the final stages of the deal highlights how keen Barcelona were to secure his signature before other European clubs could intervene.
Role within Flick's squad structure
Despite his status as a national hero in Croatia, Livakovic is expected to start his Barcelona career in a supporting capacity. He will primarily serve as the backup to Joan Garcia, who has established himself as the club's preferred number one. This hierarchy leaves Szczesny in a difficult position, with the veteran Pole likely to occupy the role of third-choice goalkeeper for the duration of his final year at the club. Flick now possesses three senior options, providing the tactical flexibility needed for a grueling domestic and European campaign.
During his first days in the city, the keeper was seen settling into his new surroundings and meeting the club's leadership. According to details of his arrival, the player celebrated the move by dining at the Botafumeiro restaurant with the president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste. His representative, Andy Bara, was also present during the meal, which served as a welcome event before the official contract signing ceremony involving Deco and Bojan Krkic.
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Strategic planning for the future
The acquisition of Livakovic is a clear indicator of Barcelona's long-term planning regarding their defensive solidity. By tying him down to a deal until 2030, the Blaugrana have ensured they have a proven winner who can step in whenever required. His ability to perform under pressure was most notably displayed during his time with the Croatian national team, where his shot-stopping and penalty-saving heroics earned him global acclaim. Flick will now look to integrate him into the training sessions immediately to ensure he is ready for the upcoming La Liga fixtures.
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