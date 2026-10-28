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Harry Kane was crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, but one jury member's vote stirred controversy after he placed the Bayern Munich captain sixth, behind Ferran Torres and Kylian Mbappé, despite Kane claiming the award.

Croatian journalist Dravko Rijec has now admitted he got it wrong on the England striker's season.

A juror for France Football magazine since 1992, Rijec ranked Rodri top of his list of the ten best players for 2026, with Erling Haaland second and Lionel Messi third. Kane came in sixth.

One name was absent from the Croatian's list entirely: Lamine Yamal, who finished third in the final standings for the award.

Rijec, who writes for the newspaper Sportske Novosti, saw his choices draw questions over his read on Kane's season before he came out to own his error, according to a report published today, Wednesday, by the German newspaper Bild.

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