Don't worry, Arsenal - this Man City aren't cut out for their usual late-season onslaught on the title race

City's limp second-half display in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham showed why winning this season's title is likely to be a stretch too far for them. Guardiola's side destroyed a feeble-looking Spurs for the opening 45 minutes, but rather than kill the game off, they allowed themselves to get complacent, conceding twice in the second half.

They felt aggrieved that Dominic Solanke's first goal was not disallowed for a foul on Marc Guehi, but the reaction of Guardiola, and in particular Rodri, who said it was proof that "they don't want us to win", was a sign that they are beginning to lose their heads.

While Arsenal's dramatic defeat to Manchester United last week had many questioning whether the Gunners had the mettle to win the title, they responded with an emphatic win at Leeds, before receiving an unexpected favour in their quest to win a first title for 22 years from their hated north London neighbours. But City played their part in their own downfall. and their title bid is unravelling fast.