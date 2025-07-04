'He has to do his job' - Estevao Willian sent strong message by Palmeiras boss ahead of Club World Cup showdown with Chelsea

Estevao Willian has been urged to give Chelsea a glimpse of his talent before completing his £51.5m move to Stamford Bridge. Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira expects the 18-year-old to deliver a strong performance against his future employers in the Club World Cup quarter-final, saying the winger 'has to do his job'.

Final game with Palmeiras could be vs new team

