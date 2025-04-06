Josh Sargent Norwich 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

‘Disappointed if he went to MLS’ - USMNT star Josh Sargent told to find Premier League transfer ‘stepping stone’ as 14-goal striker has ‘outgrown’ Norwich

J. SargentUSAMajor League SoccerPremier LeagueNorwichChampionship

Josh Sargent has “outgrown” Norwich, with the USMNT star urged to avoid any transfer to MLS and instead find a Premier League “stepping stone”.

  • Boasts proven strike rate in the Championship
  • Expected to be on the move in summer window
  • Warned off return to his native United States
