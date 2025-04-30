Matheus CunhaAFP
Ritabrata Banerjee

Cheeky dig at Man Utd? Matheus Cunha's Wolves team-mate claims Brazilian forward will be 'playing in the Champions League soon' amid talks with lowly Red Devils

M. CunhaManchester UnitedTransfersWolverhamptonPremier League

Matheus Cunha's team-mate Matt Doherty took a cheeky dig at Manchester United as he claimed that Wolves star will play in the Champions League soon.

  • Doherty took a dig at Man Utd
  • Hailed Cunha and claimed he will play in Europe soon
  • Man Utd face Athletic Club this Thursday
