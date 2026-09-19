'Huge respect' - Simeone plays down past grudges with Mourinho ahead of Madrid Derby showdown

The spotlight of La Liga turns to the capital this weekend as Atletico Madrid host Real Madrid in a clash that sees Simeone and Mourinho share the touchline for the first time since 2014. Mourinho's side currently sits two points ahead of Atletico after six matches, with both Madrid rivals trailing early pace-setters Barcelona.

Memories of their previous encounters remain vivid for many fans, particularly the 2014 Champions League semi-final where Simeone's side famously dumped Mourinho's Chelsea out of the competition. However, the Argentine coach was quick to move past historical narratives during his pre-match duties. 'I'm not one to dwell on [things from] many years ago. I have huge respect for Mourinho; I've been an admirer of his for a long time, I've followed him and watched him,' Simeone told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.