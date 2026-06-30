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William Saliba France 2026 World CupGetty
Moataz Elgammal

Didier Deschamps not worried about William Saliba back pain despite France star missing training sessions

W. Saliba
France
World Cup
France vs Sweden
D. Deschamps
Sweden

France manager Didier Deschamps has insisted he is not concerned by William Saliba's ongoing back injury ahead of their World Cup round of 32 clash against Sweden. The Arsenal defender admitted he is not playing at 100 per cent and has been forced to skip training sessions to manage the issue, but Deschamps believes the centre-back remains fully prepared to anchor Les Bleus' defence in New York.

  • Deschamps brushes off injury fears

    Deschamps addressed the media in New York to clarify the situation surrounding Saliba, who missed the group stage finale against Norway. Saliba had previously confessed that a persistent back problem meant he was not playing at full fitness.

    However, Deschamps offered a reassuring update regarding the Arsenal player ahead of Tuesday's crucial knockout fixture. "William is doing well," Deschamps explained. "Whether he is not at 100 per cent yes, but if he is at 99 per cent that's fine. It is not something that undermines him or prevents him from playing freely like he has been able to do in the first two matches."

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    Tailored recovery programme in place

    Despite the positive outlook from Deschamps, the France medical and technical staff have implemented a specific protocol to manage the workload of Saliba.

    The plan was designed to alleviate certain physical demands, which is why he was always scheduled to be rested for the third group match after France secured two early wins.

    Adrien Rabiot highlighted the importance of this careful management, noting how vital Saliba has become to the squad. "He is essential to our team," Rabiot stated. "He is forced to manage, to skip training sessions as well to be able to recover. I hope he can keep up the pace with what they have put in place because I know that it is not simple."

  • Indispensable defensive rock

    Saliba has undoubtedly established himself as a central figure under Deschamps, cementing his starting role alongside Dayot Upamecano since Euro 2024. That solid defensive partnership remained unbroken as France recorded statement victories against Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0) earlier in the tournament.

    Deschamps lavished praise on the defender, confirming that this back issue has lingered for some time. "He has this issue which does not date from today," Deschamps added. "He is a true defender. He is good in the duel, he is quite fast. After that, it is the intelligence, the mastery that he has. He is reassuring for his partners." Saliba featured heavily for Arsenal this season, making 50 appearances to help them win the Premier League title.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-FRA-TRAININGAFP

    What comes next?

    France staff will desperately hope Saliba can safely navigate through the remainder of the competition without aggravating his ongoing back injury. Following a gruelling campaign, keeping his fitness at that required 99 per cent threshold is paramount. Saliba is fully expected to return to the starting lineup against Sweden in the round of 32. Should France progress, they will face Paraguay in the last 16, after the South American side shockingly eliminated Germany.

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France
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Sweden
SWE