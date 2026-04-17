Reports indicate that Galatasaray would need to pay Bayern Munich around €15 million for a permanent transfer of Sacha Boey. That figure would leave the German record champions facing a roughly €15 million loss on the 25-year-old, whom they signed for €30 million in January 2024.

The club signed the 25-year-old in early 2024, then under Thomas Tuchel, to shore up the right-back position. In Munich, however, Boey never established himself, partly due to long-term injuries.

He failed to secure a regular spot under either Tuchel or successor Vincent Kompany, and has made only 38 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring once and providing five assists.