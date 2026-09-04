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Deportivo Cali footballer Johan Martinez assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by alleged fans
Armed assault shocks Colombia
Martinez was targeted in a violent assault and threatened at gunpoint by alleged club supporters in the city of Cali, as reported by Marca. The armed ambush took place while the footballer was travelling across the city in the company of his family. Officials from the Azucarero outfit responded immediately to the traumatic ordeal, pledging full institutional backing to the player while strongly condemning the rising tide of violence across Colombian sports.
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Club condemns fan violence
Cali chiefs swiftly issued an official statement condemning the criminal act. In their release, they stated: "Club Profesional Deportivo Cali S.A. categorically rejects the acts of violence and intimidation to which our player was subjected yesterday. Our institution expresses its full support and solidarity with Johan and his family. No form of aggression, threat, or intimidation has a place in football or in our society."
Speaking to Super Combo del Deporte, club legal director Felipe Restrepo revealed details of the firearm threat: "They intimidated him with a firearm, they assaulted him; this cannot happen, people who do this are not fans."
Player safety concerns escalate
The attack on Martinez has reignited fierce debate surrounding safety guarantees for professional athletes and their families amid a wave of violence across Colombian football. Club officials confirmed they have provided intensive psychological counselling to help the player overcome the mental trauma following the hold-up. Despite enduring the harrowing ordeal alongside his loved ones, Martinez has reportedly rejoined first-team training without suffering serious physical injuries.
- NurPhoto
Police launch criminal investigation
Cali officials are working actively alongside judicial authorities and the Cali Police Department to uncover the motive and track down the perpetrators behind the armed ambush. Substantial pressure now rests on the coaching staff to maintain squad morale ahead of their next domestic league fixture. The upcoming encounter represents a demanding test of psychological resilience as everyone at the club strives to refocus on the pitch following this dark episode.
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