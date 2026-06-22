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Denzel Dumfries talks up Netherlands' World Cup chances with 'confidence growing' after Sweden demolition
World Cup over Madrid
Dumfries made his ultimate ambitions clear following the Netherlands' comprehensive 5-1 dismantling of Sweden. However, the defender completely refused to entertain heavy media speculation linking him with a blockbuster post-World Cup move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
"Questions about Real Madrid, I will not answer them," Dumfries told reporters during a post-match press conference. "But whether we have enough quality to become world champions, I am also very clear about that: yes, that is the case."
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Growing confidence and positive energy fuel the squad
Reflecting on the heavy victory against the Swedes, Dumfries explained how the nature of the result has completely transformed the atmosphere within the camp following their 2-2 draw against Japan at the start of the competition. He noted that a large-margin win naturally injects crucial momentum into a team, which is now being translated directly onto the team's training pitches ahead of their upcoming fixtures.
"The confidence is growing," Dumfries explained when analysing the current state of the national team. "That is the case with every team after a big victory. Then good energy comes into the team, and you can see that on the training field as well. I think the 5-1 win is very valuable in every single aspect."
Unwavering belief rooted in experience and realism
Dumfries dismissed any ideas that his statements were mere tournament hype, connecting his current feeling to the deep tournament experience running through the entirely fit Dutch roster.
"At previous European Championships and World Cups, we performed adequately in my opinion," Dumfries pointed out. "But this group is truly capable of achieving something special. We have a lot of experience within the squad now, but everything must be exactly right, and everything must fall into place for us."
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Complete focus maintained for the ultimate title hunt
Despite the euphoria of their recent attacking display, Dumfries insisted that the team remain heavily realistic about fixing their defensive flaws. He noted that the squad is entirely locked in, dismissing any need for a wake-up call after picking up four points from their matches against Japan and Sweden.
"The focus is completely there," Dumfries concluded when assessing their title credentials. "I have the idea that we are even more occupied with each other than during previous tournaments. I see a lot of quality in the competition from other countries, but if we stay sharp as we are now, I think we are a real contender."