Los Angeles Football Club v Club América - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Play-InGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

'We’re one of the best teams in the world' - Denis Bouanga calls LAFC's victory over Club América the most important win in club’s history

FIFA Club World CupD. BouangaLos Angeles FCCF AmericaMajor League Soccer

The LAFC forward believes LAFC is now one of the best teams in the world following their win over America

  • Bouanga highlights significance of Club World Cup qualification
  • LAFC star scores decisive 115th-minute winner to secure tournament spot
  • Victory guarantees minimum $9.55 million prize and international spotlight
