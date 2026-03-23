Delight at Lukas Kwasniok’s dismissal? Said El Mala causes a stir at 1. FC Köln

The relationship between El Mala and Kwasniok, in particular, had visibly deteriorated over the course of the season. Despite the 19-year-old’s significant impact in attack, Kwasniok had often used him only as a substitute in the first half of the season – much to the bewilderment of the club’s own fans. “I’m Said’s teammate, not his fan,” Kwasniok had said in January, for example, explaining that El Mala was “not yet ready” to start every game. He therefore wanted to let the youngster make the difference from the bench.

“We had our best run of form this season when we focused on starting matches against teams in such a way that we worked our way through the game and got players onto the pitch who were capable of doing the dirty work, and then, towards the end, with a few more creative players on the pitch, we could decide the games in our favour. That was the thinking," said Kwasniok elsewhere regarding the dubious "demotion" of his "artist", which had a very detrimental effect on El Mala at international level.

For national team coach Julian Nagelsmann followed Kwasniok’s narrative and explicitly referred to it in a much-discussed interview in kicker – and what, in his opinion, distinguished him from Lennart Karl at Bayern Munich.

“There’s a difference between being at Bayern and being at Cologne. He simply needs to get more playing time at Cologne,” Nagelsmann clarified: “And this message isn’t directed at Lukas Kwasniok, because I’ve come to know him as a coach who closely observes what his team needs, including in defence. Said must have the ambition to be a first-team regular at Cologne and to play consistently. But he’s playing 50 per cent of the time, which isn’t enough. And that’s not down to the manager, as people often assume, but down to him himself – how consistently he performs in defence.”