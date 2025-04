Dele Alli reveals USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino didn't give 'words of advice' during days at Tottenham - but instead empowered him to 'be myself' D. Alli M. Pochettino Tottenham USA Como Premier League

Como star Dele Alli has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino never gave him 'words of advice' but empowered him to be himself at Tottenham Hotspur.