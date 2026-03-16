AFP
Deco told he's owed apology for inspired Joao Cancelo signing as Barcelona sporting director reveals ex-Man City defender is 'crazy Barca fan'
Silencing the Saudi skeptics
Barcelona's decision to bring Cancelo back to Catalonia from Al-Hilal in January faced significant scrutiny. Many pundits, including prominent journalist Gerard Romero, noted that critics had prematurely labelled the 31-year-old as 'retired' following his move to the Saudi Pro League. However, Cancelo has swiftly dismantled that narrative, integrating seamlessly into a side that currently sits four points clear of Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga. His performance in the recent 5-2 dismantling of Sevilla - where he registered both a goal and an assist - served as a definitive statement of his enduring quality and fitness.
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Deco reveals Cancelo' crazy' about Barca
In the wake of Joan Laporta’s successful re-election, Deco took the opportunity to defend the recruitment strategy and praise Cancelo’s character. He stressed that the club valued the defender not just for his skill but for his true love of the Blaugrana. "We have made efforts to sign Cancelo because he has shown time and time again that he's a crazy Barca fan," Deco explained. The sporting director suggested that this level of loyalty is increasingly difficult to find in contemporary football, stating: "That is a rare feeling nowadays in players, and we are trying to bring it back."
Redemption following a tophy-less start
This current stint marks Cancelo’s second spell at Spotify Camp Nou, following a somewhat frustrating loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 season. While he was a regular fixture during that first year, the lack of silverware left a sense of unfinished business for the Portuguese international. Since his January arrival, he has already provided one goal and two assists in just six league outings, proving to be a vital tactical cog for Flick. His versatility on the flanks has provided the defensive stability and offensive drive that was occasionally missing during the first half of the campaign.
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A season-defining European decider
The focus now shifts from domestic dominance to European progress, with a high-stakes Champions League clash on the horizon. Barcelona host Newcastle United on Wednesday for the second leg of their round-of-16 tie, with the aggregate score currently locked at 1-1.
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