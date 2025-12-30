Declan Rice in huge injury blow as Arsenal midfielder set to miss Premier League title showdown with Aston Villa

Rice had been expected to feature at right-back again for Arsenal against Aston Villa but Arteta will now have to change his plans. However, the Arsenal boss could be boosted by the return from injury of Jurrien Timber and Ben White. Timber missed the win over Brighton but is expected to be fit to face Emery's high-flyers, while White is said to be "ahead of schedule" as he works his way back from a hamstring problem and may also make the squad. Gabriel could also return to the starting line-up for Arsenal, but Arteta is expected to once again be without injured stars such as Max Dowman, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!