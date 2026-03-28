Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke leave England squad with Thomas Tuchel 'worried' about injured Arsenal star ahead of Japan clash

While Rice and Saka’s departures are precautionary, there is greater alarm surrounding Noni Madueke after he landed heavily on his left knee during the stalemate with Uruguay. The 24-year-old was forced off in the 37th minute following a robust challenge from Rodrigo Aguirre and was later spotted leaving the stadium with his leg in a protective brace. It represents a significant blow for a player who was looking to cement his place in Tuchel's plans.

“I'm worried, of course, because I think he was a difference-maker,” Tuchel said of the Arsenal winger. “He started well, he was full of energy, he was ready to go. Very sad and upset and hopefully it's not a big injury. And I think against a team like Uruguay, who rely on one-against-ones, to isolate them, he makes the spaces open up and he could have been a key player for us, which he is.”