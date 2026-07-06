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‘Didn’t really feel it’ - Declan Rice shrugs off altitude concerns after helping England to ‘best away day’ at Azteca Stadium in Mexico & a World Cup quarter-final clash with Norway
Three Lions conquer the Azteca
England secured what many are calling their greatest ever "away day" result, silencing over 80,000 passionate fans at the Estadio Azteca. Despite the daunting atmosphere and the physiological challenge of playing at nearly 2,200 metres above sea level, Thomas Tuchel’s men showed incredible resolve to hold off a spirited Mexico fightback. Two goals from Jude Bellingham in just 98 seconds set the tone for a night of high drama in the capital.
While the hosts enjoyed a man advantage for much of the second half, England’s defensive shape held firm enough to see out the win. Rice was particularly impressive, covering huge ground despite the conditions that many feared would hinder the European side.
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Rice dismisses altitude factor
The Arsenal man described the experience as the pinnacle of his international career to date, dismissing pre-match concerns regarding the effects of Mexico City’s high altitude on the squad’s performance. Rice was quick to address the environmental challenges that many expected would hamper the Three Lions.
"I think that’s probably the best England result I’ve experienced, probably the best away day I’ve ever had in an England shirt. [It was] everything I expected and it was just an incredible night. I was surprised, the altitude wasn’t as… there’s been so much talk about that and to be fair yesterday training was a little bit but today I didn’t really feel it as much," Rice told BBC Sport.
Praising the team's collective play
Beyond the environmental challenges, England were tasked with breaking down a Mexican team that had maintained a staggering long-term unbeaten streak on home soil. It was Mexico's third competitive loss at Azteca, which opened in 1966, after a pair of 2-1 defeats in World Cup qualifiers, to Costa Rica in 2001 and to Honduras in 2013. Rice was effusive in his praise for the team’s collective effort and the atmosphere generated during the knockout clash.
"We knew they were a good team, I don’t think they’ve lost in 80 games or something. So we knew it was going to be tough, but we believed that what we had in the room, all 26 players, was good enough to beat them. In the end, we showed a different side to us that many people probably think that we didn’t have," Rice said.
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Quarter-final date with Haaland and Norway
For England, the victory serves as partial redemption for their historical ghosts at the Azteca, including the ‘Hand of God’ incident 40 years ago. The reward for England’s bravery is a trip to Miami for a quarter-final showdown against Norway. The Norwegians secured their own passage to the last eight thanks to Erling Haaland’s heroics against Brazil, setting the stage for a massive European clash on American soil. With Jarell Quansah suspended and the stakes rising, the Three Lions must maintain the defensive nous and resolve shown in Mexico City if they are to keep their quest for a first World Cup trophy since 1966 alive.
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