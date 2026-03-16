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'I'm not the one making decisions' - Ousmane Dembele addresses PSG future uncertainty after agent spotted with Man City director
The Manchester City connection clarified
The noise surrounding the Ballon d'Or winner intensified following reports that his agent, Moussa Sissoko, was spotted in Madrid holding a meeting with City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana. This sparked immediate rumors that the Premier League champions were looking to lure the former Barcelona man to the Etihad Stadium as a marquee reinforcement for Pep Guardiola.
However, Fabrizio Romano has since moved to pour cold water on those suggestions, stating that the encounter did not involve negotiations for the winger. Despite this, the presence of his representative with a rival European heavyweight has kept PSG officials on high alert as they look to protect their prized asset.
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Dembele speaks out on contract talks
Talks between Dembele's entourage and PSG over a new contract are reportedly underway and the France international gave a hopeful update when addressing reporters at a press conference on Monday.
"There’s no reason not to extend," he said. "But I’m not the one making the decisions; the discussions about my contract are between the club and my agent. I haven’t been involved in that since the beginning of my career."
PSG's strict salary policy
While Dembele appears optimistic about reaching an agreement, the club's hierarchy has previously suggested that no player is bigger than the institution's financial structure. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been vocal about maintaining a sustainable project, which may complicate Dembele's reported desire for a salary reflecting his status as one of the world's elite players.
"We have a policy at the club, a salary cap for the players, everyone knows it and respects it," Al-Khelaifi noted in a previous interview. "The team and the club are more important than anyone else." This rigid stance serves as the backdrop for the current stalemate, even as Dembele expresses his public desire to remain with the Ligue 1 leaders.
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Luis Enrique's renewal priority
The uncertainty surrounding Dembele stands in stark contrast to the rapid progress being made with other key figures at the club. PSG are currently working through a "renewal spree" that includes extending the stays of Bradley Barcola and Fabian Ruiz, as well as securing the long-term future of head coach Luis Enrique.
Dembele remains a cornerstone of the project, but the lack of a formal breakthrough in his personal talks continues to leave the door slightly ajar for potential suitors. For now, the player maintains that he has "no reason not to extend," but the footballing world remains watchful as his agent continues to navigate the European market.
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