'I'm not the one making decisions' - Ousmane Dembele addresses PSG future uncertainty after agent spotted with Man City director

The noise surrounding the Ballon d'Or winner intensified following reports that his agent, Moussa Sissoko, was spotted in Madrid holding a meeting with City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana. This sparked immediate rumors that the Premier League champions were looking to lure the former Barcelona man to the Etihad Stadium as a marquee reinforcement for Pep Guardiola.

However, Fabrizio Romano has since moved to pour cold water on those suggestions, stating that the encounter did not involve negotiations for the winger. Despite this, the presence of his representative with a rival European heavyweight has kept PSG officials on high alert as they look to protect their prized asset.

