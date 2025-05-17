'You got your 10 minutes' - Dean Henderson explains fiery confrontation with Pep Guardiola as Man City boss hits back with 'time-wasting' claim after Crystal Palace's FA Cup final success
Crystal Palace star Dean Henderson got involved in a fiery confrontation with Pep Guardiola after his penalty heroics against Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Henderson saved penalty in Palace victory
- Was later booked for time-wasting
- Guardiola snubbed him for a handshake