Goal.com
Live
cm grafica nuova de zerbi marsiglia 2025 26 16 9Getty Images

Translated by

De Zerbi set to accept Tottenham job: unconfirmed rumours suggest Nesta could be his assistant

Tottenham
R. De Zerbi
A. Nesta
Transfers

Following his departure from Marseille, the Italian manager could return to the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi calls – will Alessandro Nesta answer?


Tuttosport reports that De Zerbi is trying to persuade Nesta to join him in London as his assistant in Tottenham’s coaching staff: this is a rumour that, at least for the moment, has not been confirmed.


The former Milan and Lazio defender has been out of work since last season, which ended with Monza’s relegation to Serie B: a league where he previously managed Reggiana, Frosinone and Perugia after beginning his coaching career at Miami FC in the United States following his retirement from playing.


  • SPURS vs RDZ

    Following his departure from Marseille, De Zerbi had been reluctant to accept any further offers this season. However, Tottenham are managing to change his mind, as they seek to bring him back to the Premier League after his two-year spell in charge of Brighton.


    The London club is on the hunt for its third manager of the season, and fourth in the last year. Indeed, despite winning the Europa League, Ange Postecoglou was replaced by Thomas Frank, who was then replaced by Igor Tudor, who now leaves the team fourth from bottom in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.


    De Zerbi is ready to say yes to Tottenham, who are offering him a five-year contract worth £12 million per season plus a signing bonus and a bonus if the team avoids relegation.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT