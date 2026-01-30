FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It was time for Dayne St. Clair to move on. Minnesota had been good to him, the Western Conference side relying on the Canadian between the sticks for three full seasons. St. Clair had repaid them with numerous top performances and the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award as a result. But free agency brought opportunity, and St. Clair had his ears open.

"You get to kind of hear what everyone has to say. Going into free agency was the first time that I had the opportunity to kind of have a say in where I go. So I was willing to listen to anyone and everyone and what they had to say," he tells GOAL.

Everyone was considered. He could have even re-signed with Minnesota. And then Miami made their pitch.

"Once [Miami] came in and started to talk about the project and where they saw things going and how they saw me fitting into it, I felt like it was the best decision for me," he says.

St. Clair has been a crucial part of a massive recruiting effort for the Herons this offseason, the reigning MLS Champions building from a position of strength by making top signings all over the pitch. In St. Clair, they have found an elite goalkeeper. And for the Canadian himself, it makes sense, not least because he needs to be playing in multiple competitions to test himself ahead of the World Cup.

"Being at a team that's playing higher profile games in terms of playing CONCACAF Champions Cup, a brand new stadium. I'm also being surrounded by the best players in the world; it was something that ticked all of the boxes and was a new challenge," he adds.

The Canadian goalkeeper talked Inter Miami, why he left Minnesota, and how Canada manager Jesse Marsch influenced the decision in GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer...