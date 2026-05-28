Davide Ancelotti reaches agreement to take over Ligue 1 side in second head coach role for ex-Real Madrid assistant

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Davide, who leaves behind his prior experience as Botafogo head coach while remaining fully committed to his current role as assistant for the Brazilian national team.

After serving as a trusted right-hand man at major European clubs, he secured 15 victories, 10 draws and eight defeats during a 33-match tenure with the Brazilian outfit before joining the Selecao setup in March 2026.

At Lille, he inherits the only club to break PSG’s domestic monopoly since 2018, when they famously claimed the Ligue 1 crown in 2021.